

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard (WRCDF.PK) again confirmed its statement of February 04, 2019 related to alleged compliance breaches. The company said it will make the results of the external investigation available to the public.



'Wirecard firmly rejects the media coverage of FT. Nothing about the article published today is true,' the company stated.



In April 2018, a member of Wirecard's team in Singapore raised concerns to the company's local legal and compliance department about alleged actions of a member of Wirecard's finance team in Singapore. The allegations related to potential compliance breaches in the area of accounting for the period 2015-2018. The company said, neither did its internal compliance team find any confirmation of the allegations made, nor did the law firm Rajah & Tann to date made any conclusive findings of any misconduct of any officer or employee of the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX