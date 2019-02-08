

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up a discontinuity adjusted 0.1 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 329,271 yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 0.6 percent contraction in November.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,026,628 yen, up an annual 2.3 percent.



Individually, spending was higher for housing, furniture, clothing, communications, education and recreation. It was down for food, fuel and medical care.



