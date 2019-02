SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) said that it was experiencing system issues due to a power shutdown at one of facilities, initiated after smoke was detected following routine maintenance. It is working to restore all its services as soon as possible.



The company apologized for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and it wants its customers to know that any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed.



