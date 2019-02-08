

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) announced that its board has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million of the company's common shares. This replaces the existing $2.5 billion share repurchase program authorized in November 2015.



As of December 31, 2018, there was approximately $135 million remaining under the prior authorization.



The company declared a dividend of $0.34 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on March 22, 2019 to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on March 1, 2019.



