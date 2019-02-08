

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) announced Friday the launch of its sonic brand identity, a comprehensive sound architecture that signifies the latest advancement for the brand.



Mastercard Melody would come to life at Mastercard Sensory Lab during GRAMMY Week. The company has tapped musicians, artists and agencies from across the globe, including musical innovator Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.



In the lead up to the 61st GRAMMY Awards, the company will launch a new multi-channel marketing program starring GRAMMY-nominated artist Camila Cabello, which will be the first creative output to feature the brand's sound logo.



In addition, the company will showcase its new sonic brand at the Mastercard Sensory Lab at Fred Segal.



The company noted that wherever consumers engage with the firm - be it physical, digital or voice environments - the distinct and memorable Mastercard melody will provide simple, seamless familiarity.



The Mastercard melody is the foundation of the company's sound architecture and will extend to many assets, from musical scores, sound logos and ringtones, to hold music and point-of-sale acceptance sounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX