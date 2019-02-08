

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, HOP! and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 2.3% year-over-year for the month of January 2019 to 22.18 billion.



Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 25.89 billion, up 3.3% from the prior year.



Load factor was 85.7%, decrease of 0.8 percentage points.



Total group carries 7.36 million passengers in January 2019, up 1.5 percent from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX