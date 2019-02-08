

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility SSE plc (SSE.L) Friday said it now expects total adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2018/19 to be in the range of 64 pence to 69 pence.



The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share for the year to be in the range of 70p to 75p, excluding SSE Energy Services, which remains held for disposal.



SSE's current assessment is that the Capacity Market 'standstill period' means it is unlikely to receive, or be able to recognise, contracted income from the Capacity Market until after this financial year, resulting in an estimated 6p reduction in current year adjusted earnings per share



In its third-quarter trading statement, the company reiterated its intention to recommend a full-year dividend for 2018/19 of 97.5 pence per share and to deliver the five-year dividend plan set out in May 2018.



Further, the company confirmed the options that SSE is assessing for the future of SSE Energy Services, which remains held for disposal; and



Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE, said, 'SSE has a clear strategy and good long-term prospects for its high-quality core businesses and assets that contribute to the transition to a low carbon economy and will support the creation of value and delivery of our dividend plan in the years to come.'



