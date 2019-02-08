

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving in a narrow range on Friday as worries about slowing global growth and the U.S.-China trade dispute sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets.



The benchmark DAX was virtually unchanged at 11,022 in opening deals after plunging 2.7 percent in the previous session.



Wirecard, a provider of payment solutions, rallied 2.9 percent. Rejecting the media coverage of FT, the company said that nothing about the article published related to alleged compliance breaches is true.



Leoni fell as much as 25 percent. The cable and harnessing manufacturing firm proposed to suspend dividend after incurring a negative EBIT of 19 million euros for the fourth quarter of financial year 2018.



Lender Commerzbank was marginally lower while Deutsche Bank fell over 1 percent amid allegations that it helped launder money on behalf of Russian customers.



In economic releases, Germany's exports rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in December, exceeding expectations, while imports followed suit, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Exports rose a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent from November, when they declined 0.3 percent. Economists had expected 0.5 percent growth.



Imports climbed 1.2 percent month-on-month, recovering from a 1.3 percent slump in November. Economists had forecast 0.4 percent growth.



