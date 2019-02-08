

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing output and industrial production rebounded in December, as expected, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



Manufacturing output rose 1.1 percent from November, when it fell a revised 1.5 percent. The latest growth was in line with economists' expectations.



Growth was driven by a 5.7 percent rise in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, followed by a 2.6 percent climb in the production of transport equipment. Other manufacturing registered a 1.3 percent increase and the manufacture of food products and beverages grew 0.9 percent.



In contrast, the manufacture of machinery and equipment goods decreased 2.3 percent.



Industrial production increased 0.8 percent from November, when it decreased 1.5 percent. Economists were looking for a 0.6 percent rise.



However, manufacturing output shrunk 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, causing a 0.5 percent fall in the industrial production. On a year-on-year basis, manufacturing output decreased 1.5 percent in the final three months of 2018 and industrial production dropped 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX