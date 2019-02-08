

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private payroll employment grew modestly in the fourth quarter, similar to the previous three months, as job creation slowed in the construction sector and decreased in industry, flash figures from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The private payroll employment edged up 0.1 percent sequentially in the final three months of 2018, at the same pace as in the third quarter.



There were 16,200 new jobs in the fourth quarter versus 23,000 in the previous three months.



The year-on-year growth in the private payroll employment slowed to 0.5 percent, an increase of 106,100 jobs, in the fourth quarter from 1 percent in the previous three months.



Excluding temporary employment, the private payroll expanded 0.2 percent, or by 28,200 jobs, quarterly, and 0.7 percent, or by 135,100 jobs from a year ago.



Job growth in the construction sector slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent. In industrial, the new jobs decreased 0.1 percent after stagnation in the previous quarter.



Employment growth in the market services sector increased 0.1 percent, same as in the previous quarter. In non-market services, payroll employment edged up 0.1 percent after stagnating in the previous three months.



Temporary employment decreased 1.5 percent from the third quarter, hen it fell 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX