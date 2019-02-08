

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $139.78 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $6.82 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $261.68 million from $245.18 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $139.78 Mln. vs. $6.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $261.68 Mln vs. $245.18 Mln last year.



