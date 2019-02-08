

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toy and board game company company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported Friday net earnings attributable to Hasbro for the fourth quarter of $8.8 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.30 million or $0.04 per share in the year-ago period.



Excluding special items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.33 per share, compared to $2.30 per share in the year-ago period.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter decreased 13 percent to $1.39 billion from $1.60 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts expected revenues of $1.52 billion for the quarter.'



Franchise Brands revenues for the quarter decreased 8 percent, Partner Brands revenues fell 20 percent, and Hasbro Gaming revenues decreased 22 percent, while Emerging Brands revenue declined 5 percent.



Hasbro's board of directors declared an 8 percent or $0.05 per share higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share, payable on May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2019.



