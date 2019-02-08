

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $0.15 billion, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $1.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $559 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $8.81 billion from $8.38 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $559 Mln. vs. $545 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $8.81 Bln vs. $8.38 Bln last year.



