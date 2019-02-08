

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger (SLB) announced that its Board has appointed Olivier Le Peuch as Chief Operating Officer of Schlumberger Limited, effective immediately. Le Peuch will be responsible for the day-to-day management of all worldwide operations.



Previously, Le Peuch was Executive Vice President Reservoir & Infrastructure, responsible for the management of the Cameron product lines, including OneSubsea, as well as some of Schlumberger's leading technology products lines. Prior to his most recent position, Le Peuch held a variety of global management positions, including President of the Cameron product lines; President of Schlumberger Completions; and Vice President of Engineering, Manufacturing and Sustaining.



