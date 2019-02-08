

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $62.27 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $392.55 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $344.10 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $923.26 million from $895.29 million last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $344.10 Mln. vs. $371.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $923.26 Mln vs. $895.29 Mln last year.



