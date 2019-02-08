

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) announced a development pipeline in its university-based Research & Innovation business exceeding $1.5 billion in new investments. The R&I Pipeline will be developed through the Company's extended, exclusive partnership with Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, developer of university-focused real estate solutions.



Ventas, in partnership with Wexford, has reached an agreement to develop a class-A research and innovation center anchored by Arizona State University as the first committed development in the R&I Pipeline.



In total, the R&I Pipeline is expected to be comprised of approximately 10 projects with existing and new university relationships, and will significantly enhance the Ventas/Wexford market position as the leading developer of research and innovation-focused Knowledge Communities with top-tier research universities.



Wexford will develop and manage the R&I Pipeline projects under its exclusive relationship with Ventas. The company currently owns 33 university-based R&I properties managed by Wexford, including one property under development, with a total investment of $2.1 billion, including remaining funding commitments on active developments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX