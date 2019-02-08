sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,67 Euro		+0,43
+0,76 %
WKN: 878380 ISIN: US92276F1003 Ticker-Symbol: VEN 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VENTAS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,14
56,72
14:11
56,11
56,69
14:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VENTAS INC
VENTAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VENTAS INC56,67+0,76 %