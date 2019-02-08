

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $609.5 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $309.9 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.0% to $696.3 million from $511.8 million last year.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance:



