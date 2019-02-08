sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,84 Euro		+0,38
+4,02 %
WKN: A2DVSM ISIN: US1858991011 Ticker-Symbol: CVA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,623
9,72
15:00
9,65
9,70
15:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC9,84+4,02 %