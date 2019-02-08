

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (GT) Friday reported a fourth quarter net profit of $100 million or $0.47 per share, compared to a net loss of $96 million or $0.39 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $120 million or $0.51 per share.



On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter declined to $3.87 billion from $4.07 billion last year. Wall Street analysts expected the company to report revenues of $4.09 billion.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share, payable March 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on Feb. 1, 2019.



