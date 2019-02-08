Why I'm Digging This Cheap Tech StockTech stocks can get very, very expensive.If you want to own shares of a fast-growing company in a hot tech field, prepare to pay a hefty premium.How much do you have to pay?Well, nowadays, there are even stocks trading at over $1,000 apiece! (Look up the share price of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to see what I mean.)In other words, to buy just a few dozen shares of either of those two companies, you'll need to put up tens of thousands of dollars upfront.For the average Joe, that's way too much money to spend on one stock. Last time I checked, the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...