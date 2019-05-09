

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports rising by slightly more than exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of March.



The report said the trade deficit widened to $50.0 billion in March from a revised $49.3 billion in February. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $50.2 billion.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports surged up by 1.1 percent to $262.0 billion compared to a 1.0 percent jump in the value of exports to $212.0 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX