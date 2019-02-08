

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production decreased for a second month in December and at a faster pace, preliminary figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped 5.5 percent year-on-year in December after a fall of 2.6 percent in November. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent decline in production.



Consumer goods output fell 7.2 percent and production of intermediate goods decreased 6.4 percent. Output of energy and capital goods also declined.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.8 percent in December after a 1.7 percent in January.



For the whole year of 2018, the industrial production registered 0.8 percent compared to 2017.



