Marijuana News TodayWe're seeing two simultaneous pushes for U.S. marijuana legalization in the marijuana news today, with one federal bill and one state-level bill in Illinois being introduced to their respective houses.Both would see U.S. marijuana legalization expand rapidly, although, of course, the federal bill is the juicier of the two.The new S.420 proposal was put forward by Senator Ron Wyden and would establish a federal excise tax on marijuana sales, remove it from the Controlled Substance Act, and create a system of permits that would allow businesses to engage in the marijuana trade. (Source:.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...