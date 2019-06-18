

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - China's drug enforcement body said that the legalization of marijuana in Canada and some U.S. states are a 'new threat to China'.



According to CNN, Liu Yuejin, deputy director of China's National Narcotics Control Commission, reported a surge in drugs being smuggled into China over the past year, with the illegal packages primarily linked to North America.



Liu reportedly said that the number of cannabis users in China increased 25 percent since last year to about 24,000 people. He described the increase in cannabis packages infiltrating the company's mail and delivery systems as a 'new threat to China.'



According to the CNN report, Liu said Chinese authorities intercepted 115 packages containing a total of 1,940 ounces of cannabis and cannabis products in 2018. Most of the suspects apprehended with cannabis products were foreign students and Chinese students returning home after working overseas.



Liu also reportedly noted that a majority of the recovered drugs were transported through international express delivery services.



People found involved in drug smuggling or trafficking of any kind, even if they are foreigners, face severe punishments in China. Any person found with more than 50 grams, or 1.76 ounces, of heroin can face the death penalty.



In 2018, Canada became the second country to fully legalize marijuana. In the U.S., marijuana is currently legal for recreational use in ten states.



