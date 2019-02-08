

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Friday, extending losses to a third successive session, after having moved higher for six straight days earlier.



Lingering concerns about global economic slowdown and mounting worries about U.S.-China trade tensions rendered the mood bearish and prompted investors to either sell stocks are stay on the sidelines.



The benchmark SMI ended down 32.49 points, or 0.36%, at 9,003.41, off the day's low of 8,980.88.



On Thursday, the index closed with a loss of 107.10 points, or 1.17%, at 9,035.90.



Julius Baer ended more than 3% down and Credit Suisse Group shares shed about 2.05%.



Sika lost 1.85%, Richemont shed 1.8% and LarfargeHolcim ended lower by about 1.7%. ABB shed 1.6%, Swatch Group shares declined 1.4% and UBS ended lower by 1.1%.



Logitech, Geberit, Adecco, Dufry and AMS also ended notably lower



Nestle and Novartis settled around previous closing levels, while Roche gained about 0.7%.



Most of the markets in Europe ended lower today and U.S. stocks are drifting down as well, amid rising concerns about U.S.-China trade disputes and the overall weak outlook for the global economy.



Recent reports quoted U.S. President Donald Trump as saying that he will not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a crucial March deadline.



On Thursday, the European Commission slashed its GDP growth forecast for the Euro area for 2019 to 1.3% from 1.9%, and lowered its estimate for growth in 2020 to 1.6% from an earlier projection of 1.7%.



The EU cited trade tensions, the slowdown in emerging markets and risks due to the uncertainty about Brexit as reasons for the downward revision in growth forecasts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX