

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) is reconsidering its plans to build one of its new headquarters in New York after facing opposition from local politicians, The Washington Post reported Friday.



The reports says the company has not leased or purchased office space for the project, making it easy to withdraw its commitment. However, in Virginia the company received an incentive package for a separate headquarters facility.



In November, Amazon selected the Long Island City neighborhood of New York City and the National Landing neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, as the two sites for its East Coast headquarters.



However, the news was received with protest from some New York officials and residents, who fear the headquarters would take over the Queens neighborhood, drive up prices and push out existing residents.



'The question is whether it's worth it if the politicians in New York don't want the project, especially with how people in Virginia and Nashville have been so welcoming,' said one person familiar with the company's plans, said to Washington Post.



Each of the new headquarters is intended to house 25,000 Amazon employees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX