US-Demokratin Elisabeth Warren hat den amtierenden US-Präsidenten Donald Trump verbal angegriffen. Im Jahr 2020 werde Donald Trump vielleicht nicht mehr der Präsident sein, sagte die Senatorin von Massachusetts am Sonntag vor Anhängern in der Stadt Cedar Rapids im Bundesstaat Iowa.

"In der Tat könnte er nicht einmal ein freier Mann sein", sagte Warren, die am Samstag in Lawrence im Bundesstaat Massachusetts ihre Präsidentschaftskandidatur offiziell verkündet hatte. Trump selbst kommentierte Warrens Kandidatur bereits am Samstag auf Twitter: "Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!"