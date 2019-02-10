

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia will on Monday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In December, imports were worth $15.28 billion and exports were at $14.18 billion for a trade deficit of $1.1 billion.



Malaysia will provide December data for industrial production, manufacturing production and unemployment. In November, industrial production was up 2.5 percent on year, manufacturing production gained 3.6 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for National Foundation Day and will reopen on Tuesday.



