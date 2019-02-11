

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation slowed to its weakest level in three months in January, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year after a 3.5 percent increase in December.



Prices of clothing and footwear declined 1.1 percent, while the utilities logged the biggest increase of 5.9 percent.



The core inflation was 2.1 percent, unchanged from December.



On a month-on-month basis, the headline CPI decreased 0.5 percent and the core measure fell 0.7 percent in January.



Statistics Norway also reported that producer prices rose 4.9 percent annually and 0.3 percent monthly in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX