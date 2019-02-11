

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Euronext announced revised terms for its offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Oslo Børs VPS. The Offer Price is being increased from NOK 145 to NOK 158 per share, representing a 44% premium on Oslo Børs VPS's undisturbed closing price as of 17 December 2018 and 46% on Oslo Børs VPS's 3-month volume-weighted average share price as of 17 December 2018.



The Acceptance Period of the Offer, previously set to expire on 11 February 2019 at 17:30 Central European Time, has been extended for a further 4 weeks and will now expire on 11 March 2019 at 17:30 Central European Time.



Euronext said it reserves the right to extend the Acceptance Period beyond the period of 10 weeks from the launch of its Offer or to continue to accept Shares following the end of the Acceptance Period. Any new acceptances of the Offer will be valid until 31 December 2019.



Euronext said it has already secured support for the Offer from shareholders representing 50.5% of the total number of outstanding shares, through irrevocable binding pre-commitments to tender shares in the context of the Offer and shares directly owned by Euronext.



Euronext noted that it is confident that the transaction can be completed during the course of Q2 2019 within the time frame provided by applicable laws and regulations in Norway.



