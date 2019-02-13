

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.30 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $3.16 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.25 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $21.40 million from $21.60 million last year.



Ceva Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.25 Mln. vs. $5.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $21.40 Mln vs. $21.60 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX