

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) reported core earnings for the fourth quarter of $109 million or $0.58 per common share compared to $115.59 million or $0.62 per share, a year ago. Net loss was $117 million or $0.63 per basic common share, for the fourth quarter. The company sponsored two mortgage loan securitizations during the fourth quarter for $736 million and incurred $3.8 million in securitization deal related expenses.



'Despite a volatile market environment in the fourth quarter, Chimera generated a 6.2% economic return for the full year 2018,' said Matthew Lambiase, Chimera's CEO and President.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX