

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania producer price inflation slowed for a second month in January, data from the Lithuanian Statistical Department showed on Wednesday.



The producer prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in January after a 1 percent increase in December. In November, prices rose 3.9 percent.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices rose 2.5 percent year-on-year following a 2.8 percent increase in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, the producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in January after a 2.5 percent fall in the previous month. In November, the prices dropped sharply by 3.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX