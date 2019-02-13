

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $326.2 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $252.3 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $348.4 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $2.86 billion from $2.58 billion last year.



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $348.4 Mln. vs. $250.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.



