

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX, ABX.TO) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $1.197 billion from $314 million in the prior year. Net loss per share widened to $1.02 from $0.27 last year.



Adjusted net earnings per basic share dropped to $0.06 from $0.22 in the previous year.



The fourth-quarter gold production was 1.26 million ounces, at a cost of sales of $980 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $788 per ounce. The quarterly copper production was 109 million pounds, at a cost of sales of $2.85 per pound, and all-in sustaining costs of $2.95 per pound.



Quarterly revenue dropped to $1.90 billion, from $2.23 billion last year.



