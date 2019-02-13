

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) said that it expects 2019 adjusted operating income margins to be in the range of 22% to 23%, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.36. 2019 financial outlook includes contributions from the recently announced Aeryon Labs and Endeavor Robotics acquisitions.



The company estimates revenue in 2019 to be in the range of $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. This represents 8% to 10% revenue growth compared to 2018, including about 5% organic revenue growth, in-line with strategic plan presented in May 2018.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.34 per share and revenues of $1.85 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



FLIR's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on FLIR common stock, an increase of 6% over the previous quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. The Board of Directors has declared the dividend payable on March 8, 2019, to shareholders of record as of close of business on February 22, 2019.



