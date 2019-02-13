sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,16 Euro		+0,51
+2,07 %
WKN: 851544 ISIN: US5010441013 Ticker-Symbol: KOG 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KROGER CO Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KROGER CO 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,607
25,864
22:31
25,63
25,79
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KROGER CO
KROGER CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KROGER CO25,16+2,07 %