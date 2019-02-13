

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) announced Kroger Pay, a mobile payment solution that combines a customer's payment and loyalty card information to create a faster checkout experience. Kroger Pay is an easy-to-use feature within the Kroger Family of Stores apps-available for iOS and Android devices.



The company said it is also launching a new Kroger REWARDS debit card, a rewarding payment option for customers. The company said the Kroger REWARDS debit card offers benefits to customers, including bonus fuel points and Brands discounts, and the rewards double when the card is used through Kroger Pay. The Kroger REWARDS debit card is currently available for use in Columbus, Ohio and Colorado.



