

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. were unchanged for the third straight month in January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index was unchanged in January, matching the revised reading for December. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent for the fifth consecutive month. The uptick in core prices matched economist estimates.



