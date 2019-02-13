sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,56 Euro		+0,26
+0,47 %
WKN: A0LGB1 ISIN: GB00B1KJJ408 Ticker-Symbol: WHF4 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WHITBREAD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHITBREAD PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,59
56,95
22:00
55,94
56,46
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHITBREAD PLC
WHITBREAD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WHITBREAD PLC55,56+0,47 %