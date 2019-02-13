

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Esker announced that Fuji Xerox, a provider in document services and communications, will market Esker's cloud-based Accounts Payable automation solution as part of Fuji Xerox's offering to optimize accounts payable (AP) management processes in Japan, and soon in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.



The company said the partnership enables Esker to expand its geographic reach in Asia and deliver intelligent process automation solutions to businesses. The two companies already collaborate in New Zealand where the AP solution was first introduced by Fuji Xerox New Zealand to customers in the construction, retail, business and education industries.



As part of the agreement, the solution will be marketed by Fuji Xerox along with consultation, implementation and support provided by Fuji Xerox.



