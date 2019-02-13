

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks advanced on Monday, gaining for a third successive session, as optimism about the U.S. and China striking an agreement on trade rose after reports indicated President Donald Trump may delay trade deal deadline.



Most of the markets across Europe moved higher after Asian stocks ended on a firm note. U.S. stocks started off on a strong note, but pared some gains by late morning.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 36.66 points, or 0.4%, at 9,164.06. The index scaled a low of 9,125.05 and a high of 9,179.46 in the session.



The SMI Mid Price Index ended 0.41% up and the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) settled 0.33% higher.



On Tuesday, the benchmark SMI ended up 58.78 points, or 0.65%, at 9,127.40.



Richemont ended 4.8% up on fairly strong volumes. The Swatch Group shares gained about 1.5% and UBS ended 1.1% up, while Lonza Group and Givaudan gained 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



Georg Fischer advanced 3.7%, Sunrise Communications gained nearly 2% and Logitech International notched up a gain of about 1.8%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX