

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before eventually ending the session modestly higher.



Gold for April delivery edged up $1.10 to $1,315.10 an ounce after rising $2.10 to $1,314 an ounce in the previous session.



The choppy trading on the day came as traders waited for more concrete developments regarding another potential U.S. government shutdown and U.S.-China trade talks.



Traders may also have been looking ahead to the release of key U.S. economic data on producer prices and retail sales on Thursday.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices were unchanged for the third straight month in January.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index was unchanged in January, matching the revised reading for December. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent for the fifth consecutive month. The uptick in core prices matched economist estimates.



The Labor Department said the annual rate of consume price growth slowed to 1.6 percent in January from 1.9 percent in December, showing the slowest rate of growth since June of 2017.



Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of core consumer price growth was unchanged from the two previous months at 2.2 percent.



