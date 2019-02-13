

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $52.50 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $48.65 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $235.38 million from $223.96 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $52.50 Mln. vs. $48.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $235.38 Mln vs. $223.96 Mln last year.



