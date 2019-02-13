

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.45 percent on year following declines of 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year in Q3. Nominal GDP is tipped to rise 0.4 percent on quarter after sinking 0.7 percent in the three months prior.



China will see January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 11.0 percent on year after sliding 7.6 percent in December. Exports are tipped to slide an annual 2.7 percent after falling 4.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $32.00 billion, down from $57.06 billion a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide January data for food prices; in December, food prices fell 0.2 percent on month and climbed 1.0 percent on year.



Malaysia will release Q4 numbers for GDP and current account. In the three months prior, GDP was up 1.6 percent on quarter and 4.4 percent on year, while the current account surplus was 3.8 billion ringgit.



