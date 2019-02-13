

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said the company plans to invest over $13 billion throughout 2019 in data centers and offices across the U.S., with major expansions in 14 states. In the previous year, the company has hired more than 10,000 people in the U.S. and made over $9 billion in investments, Pichai stated.



'These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia. With this new investment, Google will now have a home in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities. Our expansion across the U.S. has been crucial to finding great new talent, improving the services that people use every day, and investing in our business,' Sundar Pichai said.



