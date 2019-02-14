

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent following the 0.6 percent contraction in the three months prior.



On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 1.4 percent - matching expectations after sinking 2.5 percent in the third quarter.



Nominal GDP was up 0.3 percent on quarter, again shy of forecasts for 0.4 percent following the 0.7 percent drop in Q3.



The GDP deflator was down 0.3 percent on year - unchanged from the previous quarter and beating forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent.



