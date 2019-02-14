

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - HIV/AIDS patients and advocates welcomed California court ruling that allows personal injury cases against Gilead Sciences Inc. over the drug company's years-long promotion of its TDF-based HIV/AIDS medications that cause permanent damage to kidneys and bones, to proceed.



In a ruling issued earlier today, the Honorable Carolyn B Kuhl, Judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles rejected all but one of Gilead's arguments in its demurrer seeking to have all the HIV/AIDS patients' legal theories dismissed. Judge Kuhl's well-reasoned opinion held that Plaintiffs' allegations were sufficiently pled to move forward with all their tort claims, aside from strict liability.



In May 2018, California patients living with HIV filed a personal injury lawsuit against Gilead Sciences Inc. seeking to hold the Bay Area drug maker accountable for actions around its promotion of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate's (TDF's) drug formulation, knowing a safer alternate, tenofovir alafenamide (TAF), existed; failure to warn patients of the damaging side effects of TDF; and active misrepresentation of TDF's efficacy and risks.



The cases also assert that Gilead deliberately and maliciously suppressed from the market its alternate and newer formulation of the drug, TAF, in order to extend the patent life-and sales-of its existing medications that included TDF. Gilead earned over $18 billion in net profit in 2015.



