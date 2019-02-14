

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) said that it priced its initial public offering of 5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $75.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by TCR2.



The common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'TCRR' on February 14, 2019. The offering is expected to close on February 19, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



