

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron U.S.A. Inc, a subsidiary of Chevron Corp (CVX), announced Wednesday the signing of a sales and purchase agreement with GS Caltex Corp. for the delivery of liquefied natural gas or LNG to South Korea from Chevron's global supply portfolio.



As a joint venture between Chevron and GS Energy, GS Caltex has signed a long-term agreement and will begin receiving LNG in October 2019.



Chevron has an existing LNG sales and purchase agreement with GS Caltex executed in 2009.



Chevron's President of Global Gas, Hugh Connett said, 'we welcome this opportunity to build on that relationship by supplying LNG to South Korea's growing market.'



