

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Capital market company Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders totaled 140.0 million euros, lower than last year's 213.6 million euros. Basic earnings per share amounted to 0.77 euro, down from 1.15 euro last year.



Excluding the exceptional items, adjusted attributable profit was 230.5 million euros, compared to 194.0 million euros last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 1.25 euros, compared to 1.04 euros a year ago.



EBITDA in the reporting period totaled 279.5 million euros, down from 390.1 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was 419.9 million euros, up 24 percent.



Net revenue went up 16 percent to 740 million euros from 639 million euros last year.



Further, the Executive Board proposed a 10 percent dividend increase for the 2018 financial year, to 2.70 per share euros.



Looking ahead, for 2019, the company projects secular net revenue growth of at least 5 percent, and adjusted net profit growth of around 10 percent. Depending on the equity market volatility, net profit growth could show slightly higher or lower levels.



The company said its expectations for the year 2019 are slightly more subdued, given the general economic slowdown, risen economic risk and political uncertainty.



Further, the company confirmed mid-term targets for adjusted net profit growth of an annual average of 10 to 15 per ent as part of the 'Roadmap 2020' strategy.



