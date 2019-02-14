

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), a provider of regulated energy service, Wednesday announced the appointment of John Larsen to succeed Patricia Kampling, who is retiring as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1.



Larsen, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, was also appointed as a member of the Board of Directors effective February 13. He will become Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of Alliant Energy, effective July 1.



Kampling has been with Alliant Energy since 2005 and has served as Chairman and CEO since 2012.



Larsen joined the company in 1988 as an electrical engineer, and later held leadership roles in engineering, energy delivery and generation operations of the company. In 2004, he was promoted to Vice President and in 2017, he was named President. In 2018, he was named President and Chief Operating Officer of Alliant Energy and Chief Executive Officer of Alliant Energy's two utility companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX